FujiCoin (FJC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $5.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,893.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.73 or 0.03342837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00444303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.14 or 0.01565267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00461311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00254195 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008332 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,202,208,824 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

