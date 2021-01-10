Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

FULT opened at $13.82 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

