Fyooz (FYZ) Market Cap Achieves $1.21 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $290,419.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00639339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00235006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,297.08 or 0.90108219 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,551,288 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

