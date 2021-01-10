Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.14

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.14 and traded as high as $133.54. Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 479,575 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.48 million and a PE ratio of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

