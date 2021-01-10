GAMB Price Hits $0.0002 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $786,405.70 and $7,850.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.10 or 0.04212457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00036291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00318191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

