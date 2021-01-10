GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $175,731.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.30 or 0.00440926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 213.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,904,969 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

