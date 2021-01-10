Giant (GIC) One Day Volume Tops $12,815.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Giant has a total market cap of $156,980.55 and approximately $12,815.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $24.71, $20.33 and $70.83.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,874,911 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.92, $50.68, $18.98, $24.71, $11.91, $20.33, $5.63, $31.10, $7.59, $10.42, $70.83 and $33.89. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.