GoHelpFund (HELP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,054.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $19,262.81 and approximately $10,054.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00109835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00599433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00225923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012626 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

