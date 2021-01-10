Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPEAF shares. Bank of America downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

GPEAF remained flat at $$8.55 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

