Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) (LON:HMSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) (LON:HMSO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.10 ($1.28).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £973.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 144.36 ($1.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

