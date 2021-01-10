Head-To-Head Comparison: Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Positive Physicians and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positive Physicians and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.34 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Tiptree $772.73 million 0.22 $18.36 million N/A N/A

Tiptree has higher revenue and earnings than Positive Physicians.

Risk and Volatility

Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Positive Physicians and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35% Tiptree -7.36% -14.17% -2.34%

Summary

Tiptree beats Positive Physicians on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positive Physicians

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

