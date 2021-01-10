HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $170.96 million and $136,016.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002539 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001329 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021048 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.