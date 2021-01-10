ImageCash Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 49.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. ImageCash has a total market cap of $24,082.43 and $161.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,166,761 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,761 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

