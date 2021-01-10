Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Infinera’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Infinera by 352.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Infinera by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

