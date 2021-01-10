Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several brokerages have commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

INO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,748,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,025,480. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after acquiring an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

