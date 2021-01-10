Insight Chain (INB) Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $634.30 million and $3.95 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004539 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041777 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001384 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002910 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002650 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012851 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

