INT Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.34 or 0.04229364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00319599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

