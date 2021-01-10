InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

InterDigital has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. InterDigital has a payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterDigital to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

IDCC stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

