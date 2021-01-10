Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.88

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and traded as high as $14.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 566,965 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIP.UN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

