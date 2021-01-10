Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.16

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.16 and traded as low as $24.18. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 1,671,692 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

