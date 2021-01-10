James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

JHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JHX opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

