JD Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,871.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JD Coin has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. JD Coin has a market cap of $6.98 million and $6,871.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00110659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00644945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060260 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.