Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Up 27.9% Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $34,925.56 and $6,304.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00036697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.93 or 0.04015750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00330134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.