JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $152.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.99.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

