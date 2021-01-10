JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $108.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RL. Barclays downgraded Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.53.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after buying an additional 1,514,706 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $20,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 113,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.