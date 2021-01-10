Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.88. Jupai shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 21,007 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jupai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

