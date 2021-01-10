Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.64.

NYSE K opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

