KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.18. 1,051,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,071. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $287.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average of $215.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

