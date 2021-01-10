Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives $31.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. 147,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $698.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.15. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $4,993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 118.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 198,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Koppers by 21.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at about $1,811,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

