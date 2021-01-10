Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of LNTH opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.03 million, a P/E ratio of 185.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

