Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Level One Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.