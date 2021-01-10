LHT Trading Down 37.4% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 875.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. LHT has a total market cap of $538,605.42 and approximately $447.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005621 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005971 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

