LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $37,323.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.40 or 0.04303532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00309014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,946,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,394,313 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

