Liquidity Network Trading 41.8% Higher This Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $56,961.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

