Lunyr Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $268,406.02 and approximately $212,048.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.37 or 0.04327983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00321253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

