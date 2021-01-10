Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.