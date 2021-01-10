Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $283.75. The company had a trading volume of 350,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.19. Masimo has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Masimo news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $1,638,169.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,205 shares of company stock worth $49,404,041. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,926,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 28.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Masimo by 42.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,244,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.