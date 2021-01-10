McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Stephens

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $225.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.26.

MCD opened at $215.87 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

