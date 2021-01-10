McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.29. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 911,473 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$526.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.1394677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

