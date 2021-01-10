McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.29. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 911,473 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$526.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.1394677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

