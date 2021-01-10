Meta Price Tops $1.31 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00110321 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00646426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00232975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00061009 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,196,267 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.