MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,684. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MFA Financial by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MFA Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

