Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.68-0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.19.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.