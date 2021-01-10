Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Shares of MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

