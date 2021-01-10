Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Longbow Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Longbow Research from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

MU stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

