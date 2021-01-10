mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $33.29 million and $1.45 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,721.13 or 0.99723536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012731 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000175 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 33,059,552 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.