M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.80.

MTB opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

