Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.20

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.20 and traded as high as $8.99. Mullen Group shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLLGF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

