Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.81. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Navient by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 278,533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Navient by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,240,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

