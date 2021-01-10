Neutrino USD One Day Volume Reaches $4.34 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $109.34 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00110332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.29 or 0.00658024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00232348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 110,054,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,053,823 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.