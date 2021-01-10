Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.31. 312,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,436. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

