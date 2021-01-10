Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.31. 312,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,436. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.